Residents experience planned power outage in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Some people in Henderson experienced a power outage Friday morning.

It was part of a planned outage from Henderson Municipal Power and Light. It affects homes in the areas of Frontier Drive, Green River Road and Tippecanoe.

Officials say that started around 8:30 a.m. and is expected to last about four hours.

