Pickleball courts are coming to Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Pickleball courts are coming soon to the Newburgh Locks and Dam.

Town council members voted to start the redevelopment of Rivertown Pickleball of Southern Indiana. Ten pickleball courts will be built just to the right of the Rivertown trail and across from the park.

These courts will be open to the public as well as offer memberships for teams interested in playing tournaments.

”Everybody in the community can benefit from this,” said President of the Rivertown Pickleball of Southern Indiana, Gina Adams. “Not only with the social aspect and everybody playing, the physical aspect, the health, and the mental aspect of just being together as a group.”

Organization officials are also hoping the creation of these courts will be good for the economy by bringing in money and tourism to the town, but they’re seeking donations first.

For more information, you can check out their Facebook page.

