Owensboro Police investigating fatal collision on Triplett St.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officers are currently on the scene of a fatal collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle in Owensboro.

They say that happened in the 2200 block of Triplett Street just after 4:20 p.m.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle was taken to Owensboro Health for his injuries, where he later died.

Authorities have closed Triplett Steet at 21st Street to investigate.

They say Old Hartford Road at Pearl Street will also be closed.

Drivers should use J.R. Miller Boulevard and a detour to avoid the area.

