Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Overpayment waiver now available for UI claimants in Ky.

(Source: Gray News)
By 14 News Staff
Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Unemployment insurance claimants who were overpaid benefits in 2020 can now apply for a waiver that may clear them from having to repay those funds.

The Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance mailed notice of determination letters to 14,000 unemployment claimants who were identified as being overpaid between January 27 and December 31, 2020.

According to a press release, the letters inform claimants how much they were overpaid and provide instructions on how to apply for the waiver. You can apply for the waiver online or by completing an enclosed form.

“I have fought for this waiver because it is the right thing to do,” Governor Beshear said. “Without it, a lot of Kentuckians would have received collection notices during a pandemic, and in many cases, the money they received has already been spent, creating an additional hardship for folks in the toughest of times.”

We’re told claimants have 30 days from the date postmarked on the letter to apply for the waiver and must attest that the overpayment was the result of no fault of their own and that recovery of the funds would be contrary to equity and good conscience.

The agency recommends that claimants use the online option to expedite the process.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Smith
EPD looking for missing man
Motorcycle driver dies after crash on Evansville’s west side
Authorities: Minor injuries reported after car drives into building in downtown Henderson
Authorities: Car drives into building in downtown Henderson
NBC profiles Evansville's Lilly King
Lilly King earns 1st place in 200m breaststroke semifinals at Olympic trials, advances to finals
Brandon Greenwell
Police: Man arrested after chase in stolen car

Latest News

Residents experience planned power outage in Henderson Co.
Ind. reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths
Green River District reports 23 new COVID-19 cases since last Friday
Coroner: 2 people found dead in mobile home in Vanderburgh Co.
Names released of couple found dead in mobile home