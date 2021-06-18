Officials: Dog stolen off Henderson porch

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Henderson County Animal Control are looking for leads after they say a dog was stolen off a porch.

They say it happened around 9:30 Wednesday morning.

They say security footage captured a man and the man’s vehicle.

We’re told this happened in the Robards area just off Busby Station Road.

The dog is a Beagle named Daisey.

The owner of the dog tells us officials might know who the man is.

You’re asked to contact authorities if you know the person who did this.

You can see the footage in the post below.

Animal control officials ask you to call them at 270-826-8966 if you know anything about this incident.

