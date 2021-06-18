Motorcycle driver dies after crash on Evansville’s west side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Vanderburgh County coroner’s office say a man has died after a motorcycle crash.

Police reports show it happed Thursday night at St. Joseph Avenue and Franklin Street.

They show the crash involved the motorcycle and an SUV.

Police say the motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Friday morning, officials told us he was 21-year-old John C. Mills III, and he died at the hospital.

The report shows the other driver was taken in for a chemical test.

The report shows the BAC was at least .15. There were no arrests associated with case number.

