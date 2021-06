EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is accused of sex crimes.

Deputies say a young victim told them 27-year-old Anthony Pearson had provided her with marijuana and sexually assaulted her.

She claims two incidents of fondling happened at Pearson’s home in May.

Pearson was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail. He’s being held on a $5,500 cash bond.

