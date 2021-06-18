Justin Brewer to be sentenced Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Justin Brewer will be sentenced Friday for the shooting death of Delvin Mitchell back in January 2019.

Brewer was found guilty of murder last month.

He was also found guilty for gun and habitual offender enhancements.

Justin Brewer (Vanderburgh County Jail)

In January 2020, Brewer pleaded guilty to federal charges stemming from the same case.

He was sentenced to 37 months in prison.

His wife Amber, also pleaded guilty in the federal case. In the local case, she reached a plea deal that meant she only pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal.

She was sentenced Thursday to time served.

