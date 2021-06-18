Ivy Tech tuition stays flat, cost of textbooks covered

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Ivy Tech State Board of Trustees recently approved a new tuition model.

They say the new approach is called Ivy+.

It means the cost of textbooks will be a regularly assessed fee, and the tuition rate will be the same for full-time students enrolled in 12 or more credits.

If a student takes 12 credits, 15, or even 24 credits in a given term, the cost of tuition will be the same for the student.

Officials say part-time students will see their tuition frozen for the next two years, and will continue to pay per credit hour.

As part of the Ivy+ rollout, Ivy Tech says they will cover the cost of textbooks for students in the 2021-2022 academic year through the federal government’s Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF).

“Research shows that 65 percent of college students forgo buying a textbook with the biggest reason that they cannot afford them. Often financial aid and scholarships do not cover course materials. Our goal is to ensure every student has their textbooks the first day of class,” said Sue Ellspermann, Ivy Tech President. “Ivy+ makes us the only state institution that is not only freezing the cost of tuition, but significantly reducing the cost of attendance at a time when we need many more Hoosiers to earn a quality college credential to launch a high-wage career.”

