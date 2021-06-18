Inspiring change through community involvement in Evansville neighborhood

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local neighborhood is looking to create change for those who live there, alongside anyone who comes to spend time or money.

The Jacobsville Neighborhood Improvement Association is one of many that make up the United Neighborhoods of Evansville.

Neighborhood leaders, alongside the Dream Center, have been collecting data over the last year and a half.

In a couple of months, Jacobsville business “Gayla Cake” will celebrate eight years of business. Two and half of those years have been in a new building, which is located just down the street from the original location. It’s a place that owner Gayla Bell now calls home.

“I think there is a perception that Jacobsville isn’t as great as it really is,” Bell said. “We want people to know that it really is safe.”

Change is attempted to be created in this community through building connections and conversations.

“We would love to see people just involved and in the streets, playing with each other and being friends and being neighborly for no reason other than they want to,” Dream Center Neighbor Champion Cobus Morgan shared.

The Dream Center and neighborhood association have been listening and learning through collecting data. They say the top priorities among people who live in this area are cleanliness and a deeper caring for others.

“A house is a place for us to put our stuff,” Jacobsville Neighborhood Improvement President Melissa Tines explained. “It shouldn’t be a tomb that we’re stuck in. We should be able to open our windows and look outside. We should be able to go in our yard and sit on a blanket with our kids and have a picnic. We should be able to walk our dogs and feel comfortable in our surroundings.”

Despite the many area developments, such as The Forge on Main (which will be mixed-use) along with local eateries and baseball at Bosse field, leaders want more involvement and ideas from the people who have a particular interest in the area.

“From the homeless to the most affluent person in this neighborhood, if they’re choosing to make their life here, they’re a neighbor,” Tines added. “Everyone is a part of Jacobsville. They are all included.”

The neighborhood association meets once each month. There are no dues.

Association leaders say if anyone lives in the area, they are automatically a member and welcome participation on any level.

The easiest way to connect is through the association’s official Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.