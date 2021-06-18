Birthday Club
Ind. reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths

(wfie)
By Makayla Neukam
Updated: 1 hours ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - On Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 218 new coronavirus cases and two more deaths.

The Hoosier state has now had a total of 750,702 confirmed cases and 13,346 deaths.

According to the state map, there are six new cases in Vanderburgh County, two in Warrick and Gibson counties, and one in Dubois, Spencer and Perry counties.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can now get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in some areas.

You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 22,555 cases, 400 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 6,215 cases, 118 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 7,858 cases, 156 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 1,872 cases, 37 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 2,738 cases, 35 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 4,447 cases, 93 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 2,345 cases, 31 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 1,382 cases, 34 deaths

