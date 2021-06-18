Hot with isolated rain chances through the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We really cranked up the heat today with temperatures in the 90s and heat index values in the triple digits! There has been a good breeze to help break up that stifling heat, but that wind from the south is actually what is pushing this warm, muggy air up into the Tri-State.

Our temperatures will fall back out of the 90s and through the 80s this evening, bottoming out in the low to mid 70s by the end of the night. Our skies will stay mostly clear through the evening, but we will see more clouds and a slight chance of rain, especially north of I-64, late tonight and early Saturday morning.

Any storms we see will be coming from the north and are expected to weaken as they move southward into the Tri-State. It looks like we will probably see one round of rain Saturday morning then another round in the evening and into the overnight hours. The farther north you are, the better your chance of rain. The farther south you are, the more likely you are to stay dry.

There will also be plenty of dry time and sunshine, especially through the middle of the day Saturday. That sunshine along with the southerly winds will help push our temperatures in the low 90s again Saturday afternoon, and it looks like the heat index will top out in the upper 90s.

We cannot completely rule out the possibility of a stray shower or storm Sunday, but Father’s Day will most likely be dry. Temperatures will once again climb into the low 90s under a mix of sun and clouds.

The summer solstice also occurs at 10:31 PM on Sunday, which means Sunday and Monday will be the longest days of the year.

Changes are on the way to start next week. A cold front will push through our region on Monday. Showers are likely, and thunderstorms are possible, mainly Monday afternoon and evening. Any remaining rain will taper off to the southeast early Tuesday morning, and cooler, drier air will take over.

High temperatures will be in the mid 80s on Monday but may only make it into the mid 70s on Tuesday despite clearing skies.

