Hopkins Co. School District builds new multi-purpose training facility

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County School District is putting the finishing touches on a new multi-use training facility and field house behind Browning Springs Middle School.

The space is divided down the middle, one half with a kitchen and rooms for bus driver training classes.

The other half has locker rooms, a coaches office and bathrooms for fans to use during football games.

Assistant Superintendent Marty Cline says the old facility they had simply just wasn’t cutting it.

“We talk about staff with bus drivers, and those are the first faces our students see every morning and the last one they see in the afternoon,” Cline said. “So having bus driver morale, working in a space now that is more conducive to a positive environment is something that can’t be overstated.”

Cline says it’s also a place for athletes and spectators.

“Browning Springs Middle School will play their home games there, they will have locker room facilities, the fan spectator group will be able to have restroom facilities on-site, water bottle filling stations, things like that,” Cline said.

Cline says they’re still finishing up the last-minute details, and the facility should be up and running by the end of summer.

