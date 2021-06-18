Honor dad and those in need at the same time for Father’s Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This year for Father’s Day you can show dad you love him and help those in need.

If you have Amazon Prime, you can still order a gift for dad Friday and more than likely get it to him by this Father’s Day on Sunday.

Plus, buying a gift on Amazon can give back to places like United Caring Services in Evansville.

All you have to do is order dad’s gift through Amazon Smile and make sure that the charity you want to support is United Caring Services.

They tell us they really appreciate the community supporting them after the year that they had.

Even though other places closed, UCS kept their doors open for all of 2020 to help people who are homeless and near homeless in our community.

They say honoring your dad this Father’s Day is a great way to support them in their cause at the same time.

“Maybe not before Father’s Day, but you and dad and family can come stop by and volunteer, and as maybe your dad has always supported you, you can help serve and support others,” said UCS Executive Director Jason Emmerson.

If you have another cause you would like to support in honor of dad this Father’s day, all you have to do is search for that charity or cause on the Amazon Smile website, and a portion of your purchase will go towards that charity.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.