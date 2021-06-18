Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Friday Sunrise Headlines

By Jill Lyman
Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - June 19, known as Juneteenth is now a federal holiday.

Plus, Owensboro is set for another toast to the sunset. Friday after 5 brings the mile of music back to the riverfront.

And, Father’s Day weekend is here! If you haven’t got that gift yet, it’s not too late. Amazon Prime will help you find the perfect gift for Dad, all while helping a local charity.

Evansville’s Lilly King hits the pool again Friday night in Omaha, trying to make another big splash for Team USA, before heading to Tokyo.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Smith
EPD looking for missing man
Esther Pullom
Police: Intoxicated driver facing child neglect charge
Brandon Greenwell
Police: Man arrested after chase in stolen car
NBC profiles Evansville's Lilly King
Lilly King earns 1st place in 200m breaststroke semifinals at Olympic trials, advances to finals
Authorities: Minor injuries reported after car drives into building in downtown Henderson
Authorities: Car drives into building in downtown Henderson

Latest News

Friday Sunrise Headlines
Friday Sunrise Headlines
1/12 Dr. Porter interview
Deaconess President provides coronavirus and vaccine updates
$13.3M returning to Big Rivers Electric Corporation customers following settlement agreement
$13.3M returning to Big Rivers Electric Corporation customers following settlement agreement
Inspiring change through community involvement in Evansville neighborhood.
Inspiring change through community involvement in Evansville neighborhood