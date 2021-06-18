EVSC hosts fire safety training for staff members

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Staff members with the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation participated in fire safety training on Thursday.

The Evansville Fire Department taught custodians from across the corporation how to best respond if a fire broke out at one of their schools. Part of the training involved putting out a real fire after learning how to properly use an extinguisher.

Kevin Shelley is a fire life safety educator, and he says more than 3,200 fires happen at schools every year, making Thursday’s training critical for the well-being of students and staff.

”It’s important for the custodial staff to have this training - know how to use extinguishers, but also know what else to do in the event of a fire,” EFD Fire Life Safety Educator Kevin Shelley said. “And more importantly, it’s getting people out of the building and keeping everybody safe.”

EVSC officials say a small fire actually broke out at one of their schools this past spring, so they appreciate the partnership with the fire department to keep their employees trained.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.