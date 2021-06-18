Evansville teen donates equality tree to Civic Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Civic Center gained a new tree Friday.

15-year-old Ashlyn Jones, a Girl Scout in Evansville, planted “The Equality Tree” downtown with the help of city arborist Shawn Dickerson and Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.

Ashlyn says she chose the black tupelo tree because it will turn red in the fall, symbolizing the blood we all share as humans.

The events of the past year also played a role in her decision to plant this tree.

”So, I wanted to make a change because there was a lot going on in the world at that time; with disrespect to different people of different colors and so on,” shared Jones.

This donation was a part of Ashlyn’s Silver Award Project. Girl Scouts are assigned projects according to their grade level. Being a North High School sophomore, we can expect to see her again when she presents her Gold Award Project her senior year.

