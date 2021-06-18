Birthday Club
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library coming to Evansville

By Samantha Johnson and Keaton Eberly
Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is making the move to the Evansville area.

Vanderburgh County now joins Warrick, Henderson and Daviess Counties in having connections to the program.

CenterPoint Energy is providing $250,000 to help get the program off the ground in Evansville.

The program provides books free of charge, every month to children up to five years old.

“When I watch my own grandsons and their love for reading, and I know how well they do in school, I get it,” Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke said. “I think any parent or grandparent that’s involved in their children’s lives understands the importance of reading. And the fact that this program is available, so that kids in our own community can start to build their own personal libraries, I think that’s pretty phenomenal.”

For those interested in signing their child up for the program, click here.

