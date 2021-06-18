Doctors warning of extreme heat across the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Doctors are warning you to be careful outside this weekend.

With the heat, doctors say to keep hydrated by drinking water.

“Today’s just going to be one of those days, but it will be over before we know it, hopefully,” said CBRE maintenance technician James Bryan.

It’s sizzling hot across the Tri-State. Temperatures are lingering in the 90s, but it feels like 102 degrees outside, especially for maintenance crews working outside.

“We gotta roll with the punches basically,” shared Bryan. “They are opening Monday, so we got to get it all done today.”

If you’re venturing out in this heat, doctors say to make sure you tell someone so they can check in with you to make sure you’re okay.

“We try to avoid the times between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. because that’s usually when the hottest, most dangerous light is out,” explained Dr. William Thompson.

Here are some tips if you got a little too much heat.

“If someone is not acting appropriately, they’re a little bit altered. Or they’re dizzy. If they are wanting to take nap at an inappropriate time of the day. Something that we get more concerned with is if someone is sweating and they’re doing just fine but they stop sweating, that could be signs of what we call a heat stroke,” added Dr. Thompson.

If you’re planning on hitting the pool this weekend, doctors want to remind you to apply sunscreen so you don’t get burnt.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.