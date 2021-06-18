Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Deputies: Passed out driver hits patrol car head on

Tahir Demirovic
Tahir Demirovic(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Deputies say a wrong way driver hit a patrol car head on.

It happened around 3:15 a.m. Friday on E. Mount Pleasant Road near Highway 41.

Deputies say they spotted a car on the side of road, so they turned around to see if the driver was okay.

They say the car then started to roll towards Highway 41, then went into the deputy’s lane of travel, heading the wrong way.

Deputies say they turned on their emergency lights to get the driver’s attention.

They say as the car crossed over the train tracks, they could see the driver slumped over the wheel.

Deputy’s say the car crashed into the patrol car head on.

They say only then did the driver, 52-year-old Tahir Demirovic, wake up.

Deputies say he smelled of alcohol and could barely stand.

They say he had a warrant, so he was taken to jail.

At the jail, deputies say he failed field sobriety tests and a portable breath test showed a BAC of .139. They say he refused to take a chemical test.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Smith
EPD looking for missing man
Brandon Greenwell
Police: Man arrested after chase in stolen car
Esther Pullom
Police: Intoxicated driver facing child neglect charge
Authorities: Minor injuries reported after car drives into building in downtown Henderson
Authorities: Car drives into building in downtown Henderson
NBC profiles Evansville's Lilly King
Lilly King earns 1st place in 200m breaststroke semifinals at Olympic trials, advances to finals

Latest News

Motorcycle driver dies after crash on Evansville’s west side
CenterPoint files application for $323 million natural gas turbine facility in Posey Co.
Father's Day gift giving
Honor dad and those in need at the same time for Father’s Day
Justin Brewer
Justin Brewer to be sentenced Friday