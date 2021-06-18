Deputies: Passed out driver hits patrol car head on

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Deputies say a wrong way driver hit a patrol car head on.

It happened around 3:15 a.m. Friday on E. Mount Pleasant Road near Highway 41.

Deputies say they spotted a car on the side of road, so they turned around to see if the driver was okay.

They say the car then started to roll towards Highway 41, then went into the deputy’s lane of travel, heading the wrong way.

Deputies say they turned on their emergency lights to get the driver’s attention.

They say as the car crossed over the train tracks, they could see the driver slumped over the wheel.

Deputy’s say the car crashed into the patrol car head on.

They say only then did the driver, 52-year-old Tahir Demirovic, wake up.

Deputies say he smelled of alcohol and could barely stand.

They say he had a warrant, so he was taken to jail.

At the jail, deputies say he failed field sobriety tests and a portable breath test showed a BAC of .139. They say he refused to take a chemical test.

