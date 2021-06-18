CenterPoint files application for $323 million natural gas turbine facility in Posey Co.

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - CenterPoint Energy has announced they have filed an application with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to approve the construction of two natural gas combustion turbines to replace portions of it’s existing coal-fired fleet.

They say the estimated $323 million turbine facility would be constructed at the current site of A.B. Brown power plant in Posey County, and would provide a combined output of 460 megawatts (MW).

The say that’s what would be needed to make up what’s needed after the proposed retirement of A.B. Brown units 1 and 2 in late 2023.

[Previous: Several groups protest Center Pointe Vectren’s new gas plant]

[Vectren announces power plant and solar farm, bills to increase in 2024]

Click here to see the full announcement.

Officials say the construction would begin after IURC approval, which is anticipated in the second half of 2022.

The turbines are targeted to be operational in 2024.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.