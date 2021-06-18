Calhoun man indicted on murder charges in fatal McLean Co. crash

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Calhoun man has been indicted in a crash that killed three people in McLean County back in March.

According to Commonwealth Attorney Clayton Adams, 24-year-old Dylan Howard was indicted on three counts of wanton murder, assault of the first degree, wanton endangerment of the first degree and operating under the influence of a controlled substance.

In a separate indictment, Howard was charged with the following.

Trafficking in a controlled substance

Possession of a controlled substance

Failure to wear seat belt

Troopers say Howard was traveling northbound and crossed over, sideswiping a dump truck driven by Brian Korb in March.

They say Howard then crashed head-on into Joshua Fox, who was following the dump truck heading southbound.

Fox died at the scene, as well as two of Howard’s passengers, 23-year-old Shawna Rodney and 3-year-old Emberlyn Howard.

Howard and another juvenile passenger were flown to the hospital.

Korb was not hurt.

