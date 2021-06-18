Birthday Club
Calhoun man indicted on murder charges in fatal McLean Co. crash

Dylan Howard.
Dylan Howard.(Daviess County Detention Center.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Calhoun man has been indicted in a crash that killed three people in McLean County back in March.

[Previous: Driver charged with 3 murder counts in deadly McLean Co. crash]

According to Commonwealth Attorney Clayton Adams, 24-year-old Dylan Howard was indicted on three counts of wanton murder, assault of the first degree, wanton endangerment of the first degree and operating under the influence of a controlled substance.

In a separate indictment, Howard was charged with the following.

  • Trafficking in a controlled substance
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Failure to wear seat belt

[Previous: KSP update what they think happened in deadly McLean Co. crash]

Troopers say Howard was traveling northbound and crossed over, sideswiping a dump truck driven by Brian Korb in March.

They say Howard then crashed head-on into Joshua Fox, who was following the dump truck heading southbound.

Fox died at the scene, as well as two of Howard’s passengers, 23-year-old Shawna Rodney and 3-year-old Emberlyn Howard.

Howard and another juvenile passenger were flown to the hospital.

Korb was not hurt.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

