American Red Cross experiencing severe blood shortage

By William Putt
Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The American Red Cross in Evansville is running low on its blood supply and officials say they are in desperate need of donors.

Ashley Hughes with the Red Cross says they are down to a half of a day’s supply of blood. This is the lowest she has ever seen in her three years with the organization.

Hughes says with more people being out and about, more people are getting injured, causing trauma centers to use more blood.

“Every time you donate, you can possibly save three people’s lives, which is amazing,” Hughes said. “It takes less time than you would think and you get free cookies, which is always nice.”

On July 6, the Red Cross is hosting a Celebrate Freedom Blood Drive at its location on Stockwell Road from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

