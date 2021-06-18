Birthday Club
$13.3M returning to Big Rivers Electric Corporation customers following settlement agreement

By 14 News Staff
Updated: 37 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Big Rivers Electric Corporation (BREC) and Kentucky Industrial Utilities Customers (KIUC) announced Thursday a settlement that will return $13.3 million in bill credits to BREC’s customers.

The settlement results from modifications to BREC’s Member Rate Stability Mechanism (MRSM) Tariff, which allows the company to return revenues to customers in the form of bill credits.

Last year, BREC officials sought to change the Tariff.

The average bill credit for residential customers will amount to $47.58 annually or $3.97 per month.

