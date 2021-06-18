Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

1 dead, 3 shot, 9 others injured in metro Phoenix shootings

One person was killed, three wounded and nine others injured in reported drive-by shootings...
One person was killed, three wounded and nine others injured in reported drive-by shootings over a 90-minute span Thursday in three cities west of Phoenix, authorities said.(KPHO/KTVK via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — One person was killed, three wounded and nine others injured in reported drive-by shootings over a 90-minute span Thursday in three cities west of Phoenix, authorities said.

A suspect was detained, but authorities said it remained unclear if that person was responsible for all of the shootings.

The name of the suspect wasn’t immediately released.

Police departments in Peoria, Surprise and Glendale were investigating shootings in their cities, along with the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Authorities are investigating at least eight separate shooting scenes, Peoria police spokesman Brandon Sheffert said at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Four people suffered gunshot wounds, and one of those victims died, he said.

The other victims had a range of injuries, including being hit by shrapnel, Sheffert said.

Officials at Banner Health said they received nine patients at three of their hospitals. But the extent of the victims’ injuries and their conditions were not immediately released.

Police in Surprise reported two people were shot around noon Thursday.

Witnesses provided authorities with a description of the getaway vehicle, and the suspect was detained after a traffic stop in Surprise.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alorica in Owensboro
Alorica says they have moved out of Owensboro building
Coroner: 2 people found dead in mobile home in Vanderburgh Co.
Neighbor remembers couple found dead in mobile home in Vanderburgh Co.
Jason Smith
EPD looking for missing man
Shopping center, other developments planned for Evansville’s Promenade
Shopping center, other developments planned for Evansville’s Promenade
A feral cat at one of the feeding stations created by Campus Cats on USI's campus.
USI student creates program to tackle feral cat issue on campus

Latest News

The Hopkins County School District is putting the finishing touches on a new multi-use training...
Hopkins Co. School District builds new multi-purpose training facility
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
Workers continue construction the man-made lake at Hopkins Family Park.
Man-made lake, other improvements under construction at Hopkins Family Park
Evansville’s Mikaela Jenkins is swimming in several of the races at the 2020 U.S. Paralympic...
Evansville’s Mikaela Jenkins places 1st in both races at Paralympic trials, awaits fate for Toyko