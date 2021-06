DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Lady Panthers are heading to Lexington for the state championship.

[Previous: KHSAA Softball Semistate: Daviess Co. vs. Ballard]

Their first game is at 1 p.m. Friday our time.

Click here for the KHSAA state softball championship game schedule.

Fans, friends. and family, are there for the big send-off starting at 2 p.m. Thursday at Daviess County High School

