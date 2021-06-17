Birthday Club
Police: Man arrested after chase in stolen car

Brandon Greenwell
Brandon Greenwell(Henderson County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Updated: 15 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police say a man was arrested after speeding away from deputies in a stolen car.

Police say the car was reported stolen earlier in the week.

They say deputies tried to pull the car over around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, but the driver wouldn’t stop.

Police later spotted the car at an apartment complex near Watson Lane and Highway 60 East.

Brandon Greenwell, 23, was arrested and booked into the Henderson County Jail.

