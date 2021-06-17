Birthday Club
Police: Intoxicated driver facing child neglect charge

Esther Pullom
Esther Pullom(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Updated: 36 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a child was in the car with an intoxicated driver.

Police say they were called to E. Virginia Street late Wednesday afternoon because witnesses spotted a woman who could barely stand and had blurred speech.

Officers say they found 44-year-old Esther Pullom in an SUV.

They say she failed field sobriety testes and had a blood alcohol level over the legal limit.

Pullom faces neglect of a dependent and intoxicated driving charges.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

