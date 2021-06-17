Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Officer responding to shooting runs over wounded man in street

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in Ohio say a police officer responding to reports of shots fired accidentally struck a wounded man who was lying in a street.

Forty-two-year-old Eric Cole, of Springfield, was flown to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later. It’s not yet known if his death was caused by the shooting, the accident or both.

The incident occurred Sunday night in Springfield.

Police Chief Lee Graf says there was some initial confusion about where the shooting occurred and officer Amanda Rosales — the first one on the scene — was trying to read addresses on the houses when she hit Cole. Rosales stopped immediately and began rendering aid to Cole.

Both the accident and the shooting are under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Indiana renter’s law requires tenants to have beneficiary
New Indiana renter’s law requires tenants to have a beneficiary
Coroner: 2 people found dead in mobile home in Vanderburgh Co.
Neighbor remembers couple found dead in mobile home in Vanderburgh Co.
Alorica in Owensboro
Alorica says they have moved out of Owensboro building
Name released of man recovered after boating accident on Little Pigeon Creek
Ashton Harper.
Suspect arrested after manhunt in southern Illinois

Latest News

The police chief says there was some initial confusion about where the shooting occurred. The...
Family demands justice after shooting victim run over by responding police officer
Habitat for Humanity dedicates first home in St. Theresa Place Subdivision
Habitat for Humanity dedicates first home in St. Theresa Place Subdivision
Gov. Holcomb honors long-time businesses in Vanderburgh & Dubois Co.
Gov. Holcomb honors long-time businesses in Vanderburgh & Dubois Co.
Sorgho residents organize community meeting over proposed Owensboro loop
Sorgho residents organize community meeting over proposed Owensboro loop