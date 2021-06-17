Birthday Club
Meeting set for Madisonville Sports Complex discussion

By Jill Lyman
Updated: 58 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A virtual hearing is set for a proposed sports complex project in Madisonville.

It’s Thursday at 10 a.m.

Earlier this week, Mayor Kevin Cotton confirmed that the city council and the tourism board approved $1 million for that project.

Thursday’s hearing will discuss the lease agreement between the county and First United Bank and whether or not it will be approved.

We’ll keep you posted.

