Meeting set for Madisonville Sports Complex discussion

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A virtual hearing is set for a proposed sports complex project in Madisonville.

It’s Thursday at 10 a.m.

Earlier this week, Mayor Kevin Cotton confirmed that the city council and the tourism board approved $1 million for that project.

Thursday’s hearing will discuss the lease agreement between the county and First United Bank and whether or not it will be approved.

We’ll keep you posted.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.