Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Man-made lake, other improvements under construction at Hopkins Family Park

By Brady Williams
Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Hopkins Family Park, the only county park in Gibson County, recently received grant funds for expansive improvements.

As of Thursday, the construction of a man-made lake was well underway.

The lake is planned to be used for fishing and scenery.

The park will also be receiving new sidewalks, handicap-accessible ramps, restrooms and a pier for the lake.

Gibson County Parks Board President Will Niederhaus said they want the park to truly be for everyone.

“It’s about including people with handicaps, with other types of life,” Niederhaus said. “Maybe they’re elderly. We want to not just do a park, but a park that’s accessible to all.”

The grant funding came from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Niederhaus said they first applied for the money five years ago.

He said that construction will be completed by late September, and all the new features should be ready for use by next summer.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alorica in Owensboro
Alorica says they have moved out of Owensboro building
Coroner: 2 people found dead in mobile home in Vanderburgh Co.
Neighbor remembers couple found dead in mobile home in Vanderburgh Co.
Jason Smith
EPD looking for missing man
Shopping center, other developments planned for Evansville’s Promenade
Shopping center, other developments planned for Evansville’s Promenade
A feral cat at one of the feeding stations created by Campus Cats on USI's campus.
USI student creates program to tackle feral cat issue on campus

Latest News

The Hopkins County School District is putting the finishing touches on a new multi-use training...
Hopkins Co. School District builds new multi-purpose training facility
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
Evansville’s Mikaela Jenkins is swimming in several of the races at the 2020 U.S. Paralympic...
Evansville’s Mikaela Jenkins places 1st in both races at Paralympic trials, awaits fate for Toyko
Authorities: Minor injuries reported after car drives into building in downtown Henderson
Authorities: Minor injuries reported after car drives into building in downtown Henderson