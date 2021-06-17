Man-made lake, other improvements under construction at Hopkins Family Park

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Hopkins Family Park, the only county park in Gibson County, recently received grant funds for expansive improvements.

As of Thursday, the construction of a man-made lake was well underway.

The lake is planned to be used for fishing and scenery.

The park will also be receiving new sidewalks, handicap-accessible ramps, restrooms and a pier for the lake.

Gibson County Parks Board President Will Niederhaus said they want the park to truly be for everyone.

“It’s about including people with handicaps, with other types of life,” Niederhaus said. “Maybe they’re elderly. We want to not just do a park, but a park that’s accessible to all.”

The grant funding came from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Niederhaus said they first applied for the money five years ago.

He said that construction will be completed by late September, and all the new features should be ready for use by next summer.

