Lilly King set to swim in 200m breaststroke Olympic trials

By Jill Lyman
Updated: 54 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s Lilly King is hopping back in the pool Thursday.

She’ll be racing in the 200 meter breaststroke preliminary race. Her race, heat six, is scheduled at 10:44.

You can watch those here, but you have to have a cable or satellite log in.

The semi finals, as well as Friday’s finals will also be on air on WFIE.

[Previous: Mark and Ginny King celebrate Lilly’s ticket to Tokyo]

On Tuesday, Lilly won the 100-meter breaststroke final at the Team USA trials, earning her a spot on her second Olympic team.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

