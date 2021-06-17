Lilly King set to swim in 200m breaststroke Olympic trials

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s Lilly King is hopping back in the pool Thursday.

She’ll be racing in the 200 meter breaststroke preliminary race. Her race, heat six, is scheduled at 10:44.

You can watch those here, but you have to have a cable or satellite log in.

The semi finals, as well as Friday’s finals will also be on air on WFIE.

On Tuesday, Lilly won the 100-meter breaststroke final at the Team USA trials, earning her a spot on her second Olympic team.

