Ivy Tech organizes gathering to celebrate Juneteenth holiday.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - President Joe Biden signed legislation Thursday that established Juneteenth as a new federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

Earlier on the same day, Ivy Tech Community College gathered multiple small Black-owned businesses in celebration of Juneteenth.

As community members arrived, they were met with music, food and vendors displaying all types of products.

It was clear that Thursday was about celebrating, but also never forgetting what happened.

“The truth is it’s our history,” Wendy Chinn, director of diversity, equity, and belonging with Ivy Tech Community College said. “It’s not just history, it’s all of our history. So we should know our history, we should celebrate together. Just as some celebrate the Fourth of July, we celebrate Juneteenth, and I welcome you all to celebrate that.”

The U.S. government announced that most federal employees will observe the new holiday Friday since June 19 falls on a Saturday this year.

