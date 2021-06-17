Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Ivy Tech organizes gathering to celebrate Juneteenth holiday

Ivy Tech organizes gathering to celebrate Juneteenth holiday.
Ivy Tech organizes gathering to celebrate Juneteenth holiday.(WFIE)
By Josh Lucca
Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - President Joe Biden signed legislation Thursday that established Juneteenth as a new federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

[READ MORE: Biden signs bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday]

Earlier on the same day, Ivy Tech Community College gathered multiple small Black-owned businesses in celebration of Juneteenth.

As community members arrived, they were met with music, food and vendors displaying all types of products.

It was clear that Thursday was about celebrating, but also never forgetting what happened.

“The truth is it’s our history,” Wendy Chinn, director of diversity, equity, and belonging with Ivy Tech Community College said. “It’s not just history, it’s all of our history. So we should know our history, we should celebrate together. Just as some celebrate the Fourth of July, we celebrate Juneteenth, and I welcome you all to celebrate that.”

The U.S. government announced that most federal employees will observe the new holiday Friday since June 19 falls on a Saturday this year.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alorica in Owensboro
Alorica says they have moved out of Owensboro building
Coroner: 2 people found dead in mobile home in Vanderburgh Co.
Neighbor remembers couple found dead in mobile home in Vanderburgh Co.
Jason Smith
EPD looking for missing man
Shopping center, other developments planned for Evansville’s Promenade
Shopping center, other developments planned for Evansville’s Promenade
A feral cat at one of the feeding stations created by Campus Cats on USI's campus.
USI student creates program to tackle feral cat issue on campus

Latest News

Evansville’s Mikaela Jenkins is swimming in several of the races at the 2020 U.S. Paralympic...
Evansville’s Mikaela Jenkins competing in Paralympic trials
The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra is welcoming guests back this upcoming fall.
Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra welcoming back live audiences next fall
Malachi Billings.
Man sentenced in Princeton shooting case
Amber Brewer
Sentencing underway for woman charged in Evansville murder case