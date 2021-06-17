Ind. reports one new COVID death

INDIANA (WFIE) - Thursday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 232 new COVID-19 cases and 1 more death.

The Hoosier state has now had a total of 750,432 confirmed cases and 13,344 deaths.

The map shows, two new cases in Vanderburgh County, two new cases in Dubois County, zero new cases in Warrick County, one new case in Perry County, zero new cases in Posey County, zero new cases in Gibson County, one new case in Spencer County, and one new case in Pike County.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can now get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in some areas.

You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 22,549 cases, 400 deaths

Dubois Co. - 6,214 cases, 118 deaths

Warrick Co. - 7,856 cases, 156 deaths

Perry Co. - 1,871 cases, 37 deaths

Posey Co. - 2,738 cases, 35 deaths

Gibson Co. - 4,445 cases, 93 deaths

Spencer Co. - 2,344 cases, 31 deaths

Pike Co. - 1,382 cases, 34 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.