EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The heat and humidity are ramping up! Temperatures climbed into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon under ample sunshine. We will fall back out of the 80s this evening before bottoming out in the low 70s overnight under mostly clear skies.

Friday will be mostly sunny, hot and humid with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s and heat index values in the upper 90s to low triple digits! A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out, especially Friday night north of I-64, but we will most likely stay dry. However, if any storms do develop, they will have plenty of energy to feed off of and may become capable of producing damaging wind gusts.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds both Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the low 90s both days. A few isolated showers and storms are possible both days as well, but Father’s Day weekend is trending mainly dry.

Our rain chances ramp up Monday as a cold front passes through our region. Showers seem likely, and thunderstorms are possible, mainly Monday afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

That rain will taper off to the southeast Monday night into Tuesday morning, and cooler, drier air will move in from the northwest. Our temperatures may only make it into the mid 70s Tuesday afternoon despite clearing skies.

