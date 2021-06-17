Heat Returns

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Clear and cool this morning as lows drop into the lower 60s. A wind shift to the south with push temps into the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Friday, mostly sunny and hot with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. High temps will ascend into the lower 90s behind southerly winds. There is a marginal risk for a few severe thunderstorms…mainly late Friday afternoon through early Saturday.

