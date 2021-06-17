Final public meeting held for Dubois County bike and pedestrian trail project

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the final public meeting was held for the ongoing plans to establish bike and pedestrian trails in Dubois County.

At the meeting, interested members of the public were shown preliminary plans for the placement of each route.

Comments and feedback were accepted from the public.

Officials said they’d take those into consideration as they finalize the plans.

The plans first began months ago as a way to take advantage of readily available grant money stemming from state COVID-19 pandemic relief.

Jasper City Attorney Renee Kabrick explained that any time grant money is on the table, they don’t want to leave it.

By investing in this project, she said that they can help foster an environment in Dubois County that promotes health and wellness by providing safe and convenient trails and paths for people to walk and bike along.

They aim to connect all of the county’s major towns. If they can, Kabrick said they could see some boosts in tourism in the area.

After Wednesday’s meeting, the heads of the project will consider the feedback they received and finalize the plan.

Kabrick says they will likely bring the project before county officials to get approval for the plan.

She said at the very earliest construction could begin in 2022.

