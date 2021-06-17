Birthday Club
Evansville’s Mikaela Jenkins competing in Paralympic trials

Evansville’s Mikaela Jenkins is swimming in several of the races at the 2020 U.S. Paralympic...
Evansville’s Mikaela Jenkins is swimming in several of the races at the 2020 U.S. Paralympic Team Trials in Minneapolis.(Source: Jen Jenkins)
By Katie Tercek and Jill Lyman
Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2020 U.S. Paralympic Team Trials are happening right now in Minneapolis.

The multi-sport trials will feature three days of competition followed by an announcement of who will represent Team USA at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Evansville’s Mikaela Jenkins is swimming in several of the races.

Her finals in the 100-meter breaststroke and 100-meter backstroke are Thursday night starting at 5 p.m.

Click here to watch the competition live on NBCOlympics.com.

She has the 400-meter freestyle and 100-meter freestyle on Friday, and the 100-meter butterfly and 200 individual medley on Saturday.

[Previous: Mikaela Jenkins makes 2020 U.S. Paralympics Swimming National Team]

Jenkins became a world champion in London back in 2019.

Katie Tercek spoke with Jenkins on Thursday. She will have that report tonight on 14 News.

