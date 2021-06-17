Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra welcoming back live audiences next fall

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a season of virtual concerts, the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra will be welcoming guests back this upcoming fall.

Beginning in September, music lovers can once again see the Philharmonic from inside the Victory Theatre. Opening night is the “American Visionaries” series, and then the orchestra will perform a new bourbon tasting series in October.

During that performance, people can taste local bourbon while enjoying some good music.

“It’s such a variety of repertory that I think it really will touch every part of the community all different ages, all different backgrounds,” Music Director Roger Kalia said. “We are really looking forward to doing it.”

Students are allowed free admission this year. All people need to do is call the theatre and reserve their spot.

