EPD looking for missing man

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a man has been missing for more than two weeks.

They say 44-year-old Jason Patrick Smith is 6′2″ and about 150 pounds.

He was last seen leaving his home June 2 around 11:00 a.m. and was wearing jeans, a t-shirt, sandals, and a black backpack.

His mother reported that Jason is mentally challenged and needs medication.

She told detectives that he likes to go to the woods.

They say someone told her they believed they saw Jason sitting on a bench at Huck’s gas station at the corner of E. Diamond Avenue and Fares Avenue about five days ago.

Jason does not have a cell phone or car.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Evansville Police Detective Office at (812) 436-7979.

