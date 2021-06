HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - We will soon learn what’s in store for Ellis Park’s 99th season.

Officials will be releasing the list of upcoming events and the 2021 racing schedule Thursday morning.

It’s happening around 10 a.m. at the Turf Club.

Live racing is returning this year, and officials say lots of exciting things are in the works.

