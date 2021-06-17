Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Elderly cat spends birthday in animal shelter, celebrates by getting adopted

By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (Gray News) - Cincinnati Animal CARE pulled out all the stops for Sammy’s 19th birthday.

The cat arrived at the facility last week when his owner had to go into assisted living and Sammy could not go with them.

When the staff at Kitty City learned it was Sammy’s birthday, they threw him a birthday celebration -- complete with party hats and bright decorations.

While it’s not confirmed, one could assume he wished for a new furever home when he blew out the candle on his cake.

And lucky for Sammy, his wish came true. The sweet, carefree guy will live out his golden years with a new, loving family.

Coincidentally, Sammy was not the only senior feline in the facility. There are several other older cats who are also looking for a caring family to spend the rest of their years with.

Anyone who is thinking about adopting a pet should be prepared to provide a safe, loving home with no major life changes in the foreseeable future that could jeopardize that.

Caption

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alorica in Owensboro
Alorica says they have moved out of Owensboro building
Coroner: 2 people found dead in mobile home in Vanderburgh Co.
Neighbor remembers couple found dead in mobile home in Vanderburgh Co.
Jason Smith
EPD looking for missing man
Shopping center, other developments planned for Evansville’s Promenade
Shopping center, other developments planned for Evansville’s Promenade
A feral cat at one of the feeding stations created by Campus Cats on USI's campus.
USI student creates program to tackle feral cat issue on campus

Latest News

The cat arrived at the facility last week when his owner had to go into assisted living and...
Elderly cat spends birthday in animal shelter, celebrates by getting adopted
Ivy Tech organizes gathering to celebrate Juneteenth holiday.
Ivy Tech organizes gathering to celebrate Juneteenth holiday
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden signs bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday
The president and vice president attended a ceremony to sign the Juneteenth National...
Juneteenth signing is great moment in history, Biden says
Evansville’s Mikaela Jenkins is swimming in several of the races at the 2020 U.S. Paralympic...
Evansville’s Mikaela Jenkins competing in Paralympic trials