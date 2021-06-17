Birthday Club
Businesses expected to benefit from W.C. Handy Blues and Barbecue Festival following COVID year

The W.C. Handy Blues and Barbecue Festival in Henderson recorded a historic turnout on...
The W.C. Handy Blues and Barbecue Festival in Henderson recorded a historic turnout on Wednesday, officials say.(WFIE)
By Tanner Holbrook
Updated: 13 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The W.C. Handy Blues and Barbecue Festival had a record turnout on Wednesday, officials said Thursday.

The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19, so organizers are expecting big crowds.

Downtown Henderson Partnership Executive Director Lindsay Locasto said when Handy Fest was canceled this past year, it really hurt businesses.

But with the festival back in action this year, Locasto said a lot of those businesses are feeling the love again.

“With record numbers down here, it was like things were back to normal,” Locasto said. “And I know talking to business owners, they’re all so excited, for the downtown and Henderson residents to be here, but also the visitors that come in from not only the country but all over the world that come to this festival.”

The festival continues through the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

