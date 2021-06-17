Birthday Club
Berry Global participates in The Great Evansville Clean-up

Keep Evansville Beautiful works with big companies to keep Evansville cleaned up.(WFIE)
By Chellsie Parker
Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been a year since Keep Evansville Beautiful has been able to do the Great Evansville Clean-up, which is why they are so excited to welcome companies like Berry Global back into the streets to keep them clean.

Robert Flores is the Vice President of Sustainability at Berry Global. He said, “Businesses and organizations and people from all over town are encouraged to pick up litter. So Berry employees today are picking up litter just around the campus and around the general area.”

Keep Evansville Beautiful said there are nearly 50 billion pieces of litter along roadways and in waterways in the United States. So initiatives like this one make a huge impact in our community.

Julie Welch, the Executive Director at Keep Evansville Beautiful said, “We haven’t had cleanups because of COVID so this would be a great way to kind of kick off those cleanups again and get everybody back involved in the community noticing litter and trying to get him not to litter.”

One of the biggest helpers had four legs. Vandy Lee is the litter picking up dog. Her owners tell us she loves doing her part to keep our community clean every day.

If you missed out on Thursdays event, Keep Evansville Beautiful says you can give them a call anytime and come by, pick up supplies and clean up your community.

