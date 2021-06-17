Birthday Club
Amber Alert issued for missing 9-month-old in Tenn., non-custodial mother wanted by police

Nichelle Simone Omega is shown on the left. Nyx Omega is seen on the right.
Nichelle Simone Omega is shown on the left. Nyx Omega is seen on the right.(Source: Missingkids.org)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 9-month-old girl who’s believed to be with her non-custodial mother.

The TBI issued the alert for Nichelle Simone Omega late Wednesday night on behalf of the Smyrna Police Department.

Nichelle is described as a Black female, 22 inches tall and 17 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red shirt with white polka dots, white bloomers and white socks.

Nichelle is believed to be with her non-custodial mother, Nyx Omega, who is wanted by the Smyrna Police Department for custodial interference.

She’s described as a 29-year-old Black female, 5-feet-5-inches tall and 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Nichelle and Nyx may be traveling in a 2008 gray Scion with Tennessee tag DGK392.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Smyrna Police Department at 615-459-6644, the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or call 911.

