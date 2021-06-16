Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - All eyes will be on two powerful world leaders this morning. President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet face-to-face with high hopes from the Biden administration to solve some tension between the two countries.

They got a case of the blues on Henderson’s riverfront starting today. The W.C. Handy Blues and Barbecue Festival is back. Along with the food and fun, there’s an impressive list of talent ready to take the stage.

The Hadi Shriners Half Pot has topped the $50,000 mark, and you only have a few more days left for a chance at that big cash prize.

Evansville’s Lilly King punches her ticket to the Olympics in Tokyo, and she’s not done fighting for yet another spot on Team USA.

