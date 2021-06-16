Sunshine, Low Humidity

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The hottest 4-day stretch of the year ended Tuesday as high temps dropped into the lower 80s behind a trailing cold front. Clear and cool this morning as lows drop into the lower 60s. Mostly sunny and comfortable this afternoon as highs remain in the lower 80s.

Thursday, a wind shift to the south with push temps into the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Friday, mostly sunny and humid with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. High temps will surge into the lower 90s behind stagnant southerly winds.

