Sorgho residents holding community meeting over proposed Owensboro loop

By 14 News Staff
Updated: 30 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet are looking for feedback on the possible Owensboro Outer Loop.

Officials held a virtual meeting Tuesday night.

Now, some in Sorgho are having their own meeting.

Some residents say they’ll have a roundtable for locals to talk the loop over.

The idea of the project came from conversations between the mayor and judge-executive and would be similar to the current Owensboro bypass.

Officials say it would be outside the US 60 corridor.

That community meeting is at 6:30 Wednesday night at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Sorgho.

You can find the officials’ survey over the project here.

That’s where you can submit your thoughts until July 2.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

