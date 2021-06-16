Sorgho residents holding community meeting over proposed Owensboro loop

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet are looking for feedback on the possible Owensboro Outer Loop.

Officials held a virtual meeting Tuesday night.

Now, some in Sorgho are having their own meeting.

Some residents say they’ll have a roundtable for locals to talk the loop over.

The idea of the project came from conversations between the mayor and judge-executive and would be similar to the current Owensboro bypass.

Officials say it would be outside the US 60 corridor.

That community meeting is at 6:30 Wednesday night at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Sorgho.

You can find the officials’ survey over the project here.

That’s where you can submit your thoughts until July 2.

