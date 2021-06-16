Shopping center, other developments planned for Evansville’s Promenade

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There are new developments at the Promenade on Evansville’s east side.

Officials with The Martin Group tell us a retail shopping center is being planned for the corner of Burkhardt and Oak Grove Road.

They say the center will incorporate office and retail space.

Developers hope to start construction in the fall or next spring.

Officials say crews have started construction on Jiffy Lube near Costco on Crosspoint Boulevard.

They are also working on another development near Costco. The Martin Group says they’re in discussions with an entertainment focused company to build there, along with a restaurant.

Other new tenants along Burkhardt include Bluff City Soap, Club 18 at Mr. B’s, Biscuit Belly, Jersey Mike’s, Crumble Cookie, and Computers Plus.

