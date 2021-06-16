Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

More restaurants offering outdoor dining

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More restaurants are adding outdoor dining in the Tri-State area.

As we shared back in May, places like Newburgh’s Prime Time Pub and Grill are adding decks and patios. Now, Cafe Arazu has reopened its outdoor deck seating to accommodate customers.

The new patio at Nellie’s Restaurant just off Hwy 66 is also now open. Some business owners say social distancing and outdoor dining regulations during the pandemic are what sparked the idea for more outdoor dining options.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Indiana renter’s law requires tenants to have beneficiary
New Indiana renter’s law requires tenants to have a beneficiary
A woman was airlifted from Holiday World to an Evansville hospital on Friday when park...
Woman airlifted from Holiday World after reporting injury at water attraction
Name released of man recovered after boating accident on Little Pigeon Creek
Ashton Harper.
Suspect arrested after manhunt in southern Illinois
Amber Brewer
Judge signs plea deal for woman charged in Evansville murder case

Latest News

Eddie Montgomery headlining Gibson Co. Fair
Shopping center, other developments planned for Evansville’s Promenade
Shopping center, other developments planned for Evansville’s Promenade
More 'Raising a Champion' with Mark and Ginny King
More 'Raising a Champion' with Mark and Ginny King
"Raising a Champion" with Mark and Ginny King
Evansville’s Lilly King places 1st in Olympic trial finals, advances to Tokyo