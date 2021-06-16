More restaurants offering outdoor dining

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More restaurants are adding outdoor dining in the Tri-State area.

As we shared back in May, places like Newburgh’s Prime Time Pub and Grill are adding decks and patios. Now, Cafe Arazu has reopened its outdoor deck seating to accommodate customers.

The new patio at Nellie’s Restaurant just off Hwy 66 is also now open. Some business owners say social distancing and outdoor dining regulations during the pandemic are what sparked the idea for more outdoor dining options.

